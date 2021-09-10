Taxi driver arrested for stabbing retired Delhi cop in Hauz Khas

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A taxi driver was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 61-year-old retired Delhi Police sub-inspector after an argument inside the vehicle in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas area, the Delhi Police said on Thursday
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 10, 2021 12:29 AM IST
A taxi driver was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 61-year-old retired Delhi Police sub-inspector after an argument inside the vehicle in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas area, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

Police said the incident was reported around 8.30pm on Monday when Jitender Rana, a resident of Malviya Nagar, was travelling from Rajouri Garden with his wife and daughter.

By the time a police team reached the spot, Rana was already taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Police said he was out of danger and was recuperating at the hospital.

Quoting his statement, the police said Rana asked the driver to change the position of the side-view mirror, which was reflecting light from other vehicles to his face. This led to a heated argument between them. When Rana and his family asked the driver to drop them near Laxman Public School, he suddenly attacked Rana with a knife and stabbed him twice in the abdomen.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “On September 6, around 8.30 pm, information was received at Hauz Khas police station that a cab driver stabbed his passenger. On reaching the spot, it was found that the injured person was already shifted to AIIMS, and the cab driver was handed over to the police by the public.”

The accused cab driver sustained some injuries after being beaten by the people, Thakur said. The accused was identified as Raj Kumar, 34, a resident of Nangloi.

Police said a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC was registered at the Hauz Khas police station.

