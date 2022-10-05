Technical snag in Delhi Metro’s blue line affects services

Services have been affected on the Delhi Metro’s Blue line on Wednesday due to a technical snag, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said.

"Blue Line Update: Delay in services from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted around 7.15 am to alert commuters.

The metro services on the line have been affected due to a technical glitch, sources at DMRC said.

The line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi with Noida Electronic City, and also branches off to Vaishali from Yamuna Bank station.