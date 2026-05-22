Teen brother of husband apprehended in west Delhi dowry death case

A day after a dowry death case was registered in connection with the death of a 25-year-old woman who fell from a three-storey building in Dasghara village near Inderpuri in west Delhi, police on Thursday said they had apprehended the teenaged brother of her husband. The woman’s 27-year-old husband and his 22-year-old brother were arrested earlier in the case.

The woman’s 27-year-old husband and his 22-year-old brother were arrested earlier in the case. (Representational image)

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“We produced him before the juvenile justice board, which sent him to a correctional home for boys. As per the teenager and his family members, he is 17 years old. However, we are trying to collect his birth certificate and other documents to verify their claims,” said a police officer, who asked not to be named.

Police said they have also recorded the statement of Reena Devi, the 34-year-old sister of the deceased, Veena Kumari, with whom the deceased had spoken over phone minutes before her death on Monday night. Reena told police that during the conversation, her sister was crying and asked to be saved as she was allegedly being physically assaulted by her husband and two brothers-in-law, the officer said, quoting her statement.

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{{^usCountry}} “Veena told her sister that she would not be seeing or meeting her again. She also asked her to take custody of her six-month-old son, Prateek, and not let him stay with her in-laws at any cost. The call then got disconnected,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Veena told her sister that she would not be seeing or meeting her again. She also asked her to take custody of her six-month-old son, Prateek, and not let him stay with her in-laws at any cost. The call then got disconnected,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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“When we tried to contact Veena again, her phone was unreachable. Panicked, we left for her house in an auto-rickshaw. On the way, Veena’s brother-in-law called and told us that she had fallen from the terrace,” said Veena’s brother, Raj Kumar.

When Veena’s family members reached the private hospital where she had been admitted, they were told that she had died due to severe head injuries. Police were subsequently informed about the death.

As Veena’s death had taken place within seven years of her marriage, proceedings under the dowry law were initiated and the subdivisional magistrate (SDM) of Karol Bagh was informed. Her family members’ statements were recorded by the SDM. In their statements, they alleged that Veena’s husband and his two brothers were harassing her because their dowry demands had not been met, another police officer said.

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According to Raj Kumar, Veena’s husband and brothers-in-law left her son at a neighbour’s house before leaving for the hospital. The infant was found in an unhygienic condition when Kumar and other family members met him. They later brought him to Reena’s house in Mehrauli.

“I will raise my sister’s son as my own child and will not let her in-laws ruin his life like they did hers,” Kumar added.