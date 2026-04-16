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Temperature continues to rise, crosses 40°C in parts of Delhi

The India Meteorological Department has said temperatures may touch around 42°C by Friday, but ruled out heatwave conditions over the next seven days.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 04:46 am IST
By Jasjeev Gandhiok
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New Delhi: Temperature continued to rise in the capital, with parts of Delhi crossing the 40°C mark, as the capital recorded its hottest day of the year for the second consecutive day.

Across stations, the Ridge in north Delhi recorded the highest temperature at 40.7°C. (Arvind Yadav/HT photo)

Safdarjung — the city’s base station — recorded the maximum temperature at 39.2°C, three degrees above normal, up from 38.2°C on Tuesday. Clear skies and bright sunshine kept conditions hot.

Across stations, the Ridge in north Delhi recorded the highest temperature at 40.7°C. Lodhi Road and Ayanagar recorded 39°C each, while Palam logged 38.3°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said temperatures may touch around 42°C by Friday, but ruled out heatwave conditions over the next seven days.

“Maximum temperature may rise by 2-3°C over the next three days, followed by a fall of 1-2°C. Maximum temperatures are likely to remain above normal during this period,” an IMD official said.

According to the IMD, a heatwave is classified when the maximum temperature is at least 4.5° above normal and crosses 40°C or if it touches 45°C or more.

 
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