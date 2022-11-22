Home / Cities / Delhi News / Thank you so much Dilli, say artistes

Thank you so much Dilli, say artistes

delhi news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 04:48 PM IST

Musicians got floored by Delhi audience who let loose and marvelled at the mesmerising notes, at the recent ASEAN India Music Festival 2022.

Singer and composer Papon enthralled delhiites with numbers such as Tu Jo Mila, at the ASEAN India Music Festival 2022. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
ByAnupriya Mishra, New Delhi

After the long lull in live events due to the pandemic, it was surreal for Delhiites to witness some of their favourite singers perform live at Purana Qila (Old Fort) over the weekend. Ten musical stage acts by artistes from India, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam captivated audiences at the second edition of ASEAN India Music Festival.

The power-packed Day 1 saw a performance by Empty Wallets, a band from Brunei Darussalam, which was followed by the sensational Papon, who mesmerised with his opening number, Tu Jo Mila (Bajrangi Bhaijaan, 2015). “Thank you so much, Dilli; the vibe is always different here.... Aaj main jaake bread pakora khaya bahut dino baad, bahut mazze aayein!” the singer shared in between his performance.

On Day 3, Sukhbir made the crowd dole out sick bhangra moves at the ASEAN India Music Festival. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
On Day 3, Sukhbir made the crowd dole out sick bhangra moves at the ASEAN India Music Festival. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

On Day 2, the band Faridkot and Amar Jalal rendered a soulful performance, which included their viral song, Nasha, twice at the audience’s request! “Audience ke wajah se hi hit hua hai, ye gana,” said singer Amar Jalal. The compelling act by Jonita Gandhi also raised the temperature, as she crooned Zara Zara (Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, 2001), followed by the viral song, Halamithi Habibo (Beast), among others.

On Day 3, it was time for the Bhangra king, Sukhbir, who came with his crew members on dhols! Sanjeev Bhargava, founder director of Seher and organiser of the festival, said, “We’re trying to promote amity by making the youth aware of Southeast Asia, and of course, we want them to enjoy the music of the ASEAN region, the 10 countries, as India shares a lot of commonalities [with them] along with our cultural histories and traditions.”

