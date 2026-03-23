The Delhi house extinction archive: A record of all that we surrendered

An art project made me think about the extinction of modernism in the Delhi house. That is the thing with art – it returns you to your present and makes you wonder how you got here. Delhi houses once understood that the city had five seasons. Spring unfolded in the garden. Summer belonged to the cooler. Verandahs held the monsoon and tea.

The artist, Kulpreet Singh from Patiala, presented an extinction archive that examined the Green Revolution and its impact on the land. Using soot from crop burning, he built a repository of everything the intensive Green Revolution erased. From animals to fungi, each critical to the natural life of the land, once lost left it surviving on life support.

The installation referenced over 900 endangered animal, fungal, and plant species drawn from the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species. These species critical to agriculture were lost because we believed evolving cultivation to the revolution will re-invent our food systems.

It made me think: do houses still offer shelter, or do they now demand life support? As pre-independent India was shaping its future, modernism came to the rescue. With frugality at its core, concrete forged new iconographies rooted in climate awareness.

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This modernism understood that the house had to support life, not demand it. But as time passed, and technology and aspiration expanded, houses became consumers. With verticality and amenities, they are no longer as climate aware as they once were.

Delhi houses once understood that the city had five seasons. Spring unfolded in the garden. Summer belonged to the cooler. Verandahs held the monsoon and tea. Windows with grills and mosquito nets filtered in the cardamom-scented air of Diwali. Rooftops were for winter, while floors turned into tapestries of drying chillies, fermenting pickles, and roasted peanuts. These everyday archives have largely ceased to exist, surviving only in fragments in a grandmother’s home, where continuity briefly lingers before fading into memory.