"They are like those frogs that only visit temple during elections": Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi condemns Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi expressed her lack of surprise at the denial of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, which is going to take place on January 22. HT Image

"Look, I'm not surprised to hear this, and the reason is that they are like those frogs that only visit the temple during elections. They need to remember that the entire country will question why, if their faith was in Lord Rama, they didn't establish a new and inclusive system after 70 years of independence, where basic amenities were lacking." Meenakshi Lekhi, the union minister, said.

Highlighting deficiencies in the pre-2014 system, Lekhi pointed out that a vast portion of India's population lacked basic amenities.

"In a country of 1.2 billion people, until 2014, only slightly over 110 million people had bank accounts. People lacked access to drinking water in fields, toilets for women, and disputes over fertilisers. Vaccines were introduced after 40-50 years. What kind of system were you running, and there was rampant corruption with a new scam being exposed every day," she said.

Lekhi emphasised the consequences faced by those running an exclusive system.

"Those who run an exclusive system cannot truly earn the blessings of devotion to Lord Rama, and living within limits is absolutely essential. Individuals following such inadequate practices are bound to face consequences." Meenakshi Lekshi said.

In response to criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lekhi invoked the divine, stating that Ram's choice determined the leadership.

"I would like to respond in one line: Ram chose whom he wanted, and it is determined that those chosen by him will be in service. The Prime Minister, chosen as a servant by Ram, has been selected by him, and that's why work is progressing during Modi's tenure."

Addressing the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', conducted by Rahul Gandhi, Lekhi accused the Congress leader of hypocrisy.

"Those who had a system of injustice should not speak of morality; otherwise, it is the greatest hypocrisy, and the country and the world are witnessing it. Even Lord Rama is watching. This is not a yatra," she said. (ANI)