This auto driver is on a quest for a greener city

The Capital is shrouded in a thick blanket of smog, which has been a subject of concern for residents. Health experts say its jeopardising people’s health, but amid this distress and the prevalent haze, an auto has turned out as a beacon of hope.

One can spot this three wheeler distinctly, as it sports a garden on its rooftop while manoeuvring through the haze in the city, which sets itself apart from the horde of other yellow-green vehicles. Highlighting the importance of plants is its driver Mahendra Kumar. On World Transport Day (today), he focuses on the need to have more such initiatives to curtail pollution.

He grows not just flowering plants but also veggies in his mobile garden. (Photo: Dhruv Sethi/HT)

“Mujhe pedh paudhe pasand hain. Mere ghar pe kaafi lage hue hain,” informs Kumar, a resident of Gopalpur Gaon near Timarpur. Sharing what motivated him to grow a garden on the top of his auto, he says, “Garmi mein jab bada tapan sa ho jata tha aur auto pura garam hojata tha, toh maine socha ki pedh paudhe lagake dekhte hain. Ab kareeb do saal ho gaye hain aur yeh idea badhiya kaam kar gaya.”

“Mera logon ke liye bas yehi sandesh hai ki pedh paudhe lagayie aur jeevan bachaiye. Kyuki agar pedh paudhe nahin honge toh jeevan bhi nahi rahega,” opines Kumar, adding how he grows not just flowering plants but also veggies in his mobile garden, “Ismein abhi palak aur tamatar ke paudhe lage huye hain. Iss chhote se garden ko maintain karna bhi bahut aasaan hai. Bas din mein do time paani dalna hota hai. Main subah ismein do-teen bottle paani daal deta hoon, phir shaam mein jab koi sawari nahin hoti toh uss samay do-teen bottle paani phirse daal deta hoon,” he adds.

Mahendra Kumar shares how plants are important for the survival of everybody. (Photo: Dhruv Sethi/HT)

He’s proud that his auto remains cool on a blistering summer day, but also wants to set an example for others to be mindful about the environment: “Maine apne auto ke andar pankha bhi lagaya hua hai. Chaahe kitni hi bhayankar garmi pade bahar, ya jitna bhi pollution ho, mera auto AC wali gaadiyon ki tarah badhiya thanda rehta hai jaise ismein air purifier laga ho... Abhi sarson ka season aa gaya hai, toh woh bhi laga rakha hai maine. Isse pehle maine moong lagaya tha. Toh season ke hisaab se plants change karta rehta hoon.”

If you’re wondering how this garden stays intact atop a moving vehicle, Kumar has got a hack up his sleeve for that, too. He explains, “Yeh sab plants boriyon mein lage huye hain aur mitti ki quantity inmein kam rehti hai. Geeli bori ke upar paudhe ugte rehte hain toh yeh chalte huye bilkul nahi girta. Koi bhi aise bageecha bana sakta hai. Do-chaar boriyan baandhkar paudhe laga dijiye aur paani daalte rahiye. Yeh aaram se badhta rahega. Sab log paryavaran ke baare mein sochenge tabhi dilli ka vatavaran bhi behtar hoga.”

Author tweets Anu_95m

