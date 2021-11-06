Home / Cities / Delhi News / 'This is a Hindu area': Video of man threatening shopkeeper on Diwali goes viral
In the purported video, Naresh Kumar Suryavanshi, who claimed to be a Bajrang Dal worker, threatened the Muslim shopkeeper to set his shop on fire for opening his biryani shop on the occasion of Diwali.
Soon after the threat, the biryani shop in Delhi's Sant Nagar was shut.
Published on Nov 06, 2021 07:10 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Taking suo motu cognisance of a viral video in which a man can be seen threatening a Muslim staff for opening his biryani shop on Diwali in Delhi's Sant Nagar area, the Delhi Police filed an FIR on Saturday, news agency PTI reported. In the abusive video, the man claims that he is a member of the Bajrang Dal and his name is Naresh Kumar Suryavanshi.

The shop owner and his workers closed the shop soon after the video was recorded at around 9 pm on Thursday. Soon the video went viral on social media and people started tagging Delhi Police on Twitter urging to take action against the abuser.

The video that is doing the rounds is three-minute-long. Naresh Kumar asks the biryani seller who gave him permission to open his shop on the occasion of Diwali. This is a Hindu area, the speaker said hurling abuses on the shopkeeper for opening the shop. He also threatened that the shop will be set on fire. "Is this Jama Masjid," the speaker can be said saying. "Aren't you scared? Is this your eid? What do you think of yourself?" he said.

"Hindus are in deep slumber. Wake up Hindus, these people do love jihad," He said warning the shopkeeper to not open the shop on any Hindu occasion. Giving his introduction, Naresh Kumar said he went to the area to buy flowers.

After taking cognisance of the video and verifying the facts, a case was registered under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code at Burari police station, a senior police officer told PTI. An investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of the accused and nab him, the news agency reported.

new delhi delhi police viral video + 1 more
