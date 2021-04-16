Home / Cities / Delhi News / Those appearing for exams this weekend in Delhi don't need curfew e-passes: DDMA
Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday had announced a curfew this weekend and the closure of malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums till April 30.
Any person shall be allowed for movement during the curfew to appear in examination on production of valid admit card, the DDMA order said. (File Photo )

People appearing for examinations this weekend in Delhi will not require curfew e-passes, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in an order on Friday.

The DDMA directed that "any person/student shall be allowed for movement during the curfew to appear in examination on production of valid admit card".

"The examination staff deployed for exam duties shall also be allowed to travel on production of valid identity card," the order read.

According to an official order issued on Thursday, the weekend curfew will be effective from 10 pm on April 16 (Friday) to 5 am on April 19 (Monday).

