Three arrested for robbing man on taxi, 8K cash, phone near new friends colony

Three men were arrested for posing as passengers and robbing a driver of his taxi, cash and cellphone in New Friends Colony area last week, the Delhi Police said on Sunday.

Police said the three men are alcoholics and committed the crime to make a quick buck and buy liquor. One of the three has a history of crimes, and the police have pinned his involvement in at least 12 cases of theft and robbery.

Police said they began probing the matter on March 22, when a taxi driver, Lalit Mohan, informed the police that four men boarded his taxi at the Ashram intersection and robbed him afterwards.

“The four said they wanted to go to Badarpur. But while on the way, they assaulted the driver and robbed him of his cell phone and about ₹8,000 cash. They threw him out of his vehicle and fled with the taxi too,” said a senior police officer aware of the matter.

The police then filed a case at the NFC police station and launched an investigation. During the probe, police checked CCTV footage from cameras that showed the hijacked vehicle on Mathura Road and got pictures of the attackers.

“After analysing CCTV footage and the road the men took after stealing the car, police traced three of the four suspects to their homes in Madanpur Khadar, an urban village near Sarita Vihar, off Mathura Road. We recovered the stolen car, the cell phone and ₹700 of the robbed cash,” the senior officer added.

Police identified the three suspects as Karan Singh(18), Mohammed Anash (21) and Abhishek(24). Police said the three men do not have regular jobs and commit thefts to buy liquor. Police are on the lookout for the fourth person.

