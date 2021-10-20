Three arrested for stabbing 24-year-old woman to death in south Delhi

New Delhi: A day after a 24-year-old woman was stabbed to death in the south Delhi’s Bindapur, Delhi police arrested three men for the crime on Wednesday.

Police suspect that the woman, who knew the three men and was at a birthday party with them, turned down repeated proposals for a relationship by one of them, following which he allegedly stabbed her on Tuesday morning.

Police said that around 2.15 am on Tuesday, cops on patrol duty were informed by a food delivery agent that a girl was lying heavily injured in a narrow street near Gurdwara Sewa Simran in Uttam Nagar. Immediately after this, the ERV staff reached the spot and immediately informed the police station staff regarding the same.

The police rushed the girl, identified as Dolly Babber, who had sustained stab wounds, to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said that a case was registered under IPC section 302 (murder) at Bindapur police station and six teams were formed to crack the case.

During investigation, it was ascertained that at around 11.30pm, Babber had gone to attend a birthday party along with the suspects -- Ankit Gaba (24), who supplied cosmetic goods to medical stores, and Himanshu (20) and Manish Sharma (28), who were both jobless.

“All the CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity were analysed and a local enquiry was conducted... Prima facie it has been revealed that the woman was known to all these men and in the evening preceding the incident, they were partying together on the terrace of an under-construction building in front of the gurdwara. During the party, a heated argument took place between Ankit and Dolly over some personal issues, following which Ankit stabbed her,” said the DCP.

Police said that Ankit had allegedly been trying to get into a relationship with her though she kept declining his proposals.

After the incident, the three suspects fled on foot to Vikas Nagar in Uttam Nagar area and then took an autorickshaw to Anand Vihar. Since they did not find any bus for Chandigarh, they then went to Anand Vihar ISBTin a different autorickshaw. They reportedly took a bus heading to Chandigarh and then to Patiala and later returned to Delhi the same day.

Police received information that Himanshu and Manish were hiding in Dwarka Mod area, from where they were apprehended, and based on their information, Ankit was picked up from Sector 23 in Dwarka.

Police said they also recovered the knife used to commit the offence allegedly from the suspects.