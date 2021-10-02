Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three arrested over ruckus at real estate dealers offices in Aya Nagar
delhi news

Three arrested over ruckus at real estate dealers offices in Aya Nagar

Published on Oct 02, 2021 09:45 PM IST
Delhi Police said that three people have been arrested for creating ruckus and firing near the office of two real estate dealers in south Delhi’s Aya Nagar. (Representative photo)
By HT Correspondent

New Delhi: Three men were arrested for allegedly creating a ruckus, firing, assaulting a man, and vandalising property at the office of two property dealers in south Delhi’s Aya Nagar near Fatehpur Beri on Friday evening, police said.

At least five alleged attackers are still absconding. Raids are being conducted to nab them, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said around 7pm on Friday, the Fatehpur Beri police station received information regarding a firing at G-block Phase-6 in Aya Nagar. A police team immediately reached there and learnt that a group of at least eight people arrived on bikes and entered the office of property dealers, Jaiveer and Mahesh alias Mahkar. They were carrying iron rods and hammers and started assaulting Jaiveer.

“When Mahesh came outside from the adjacent room, the attackers left Jaiveer and chased him. Mahesh hid himself in the room after which the attackers ransacked the office and broke the window glasses and doors with hammers. While fleeing the spot on their motorcycles, they fired two rounds,” said DCP Jaiker.

A case of attempt to murder, trespassing, assault and criminal intimidation was registered and three suspects were arrested. They were identified as Vishnu Choudhary, Rahul Rawat and Ashu Tanwar, all residents of Aya Nagar.

“The two groups were against each other over the issue of proving their dominance in the locality. Prime facie, the attack was a result of that,” said a police officer associated with the case.

