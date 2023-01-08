Three dead, one injured as lift crashes in Delhi’s Naraina

Three people died while one person sustained grievous injuries after a lift came crashing down in a gutka factory in west Delhi’s Naraina industrial area on Sunday evening, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said the police control room received two PCR calls from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and BL Kapoor Hospital at 5.44pm and 5.47pm respectively informing them of the admission of one of the men and the death of the other three in the incident.

“The deceased men were later identified as Kulwant Singh (30) and Deepak Kumar (26) -- both residents of Inderpuri-- and Sunny (33), a resident of Suleman Nagar. All of them were declared dead on arrival at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. The injured man has been identified as Suraj (24), a resident of Gol Market. The factory is located at Naraina industrial area phase 1,” he said, adding thaty they are awaiting further details.

