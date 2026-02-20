Three Delhi schools receive bomb threats, nothing suspicious found

At least three schools in the national capital received bomb threats on Thursday morning, police said, adding that the emails led to immediate evacuations and searches by multiple agencies at all three institutions. The threats, received early in the morning, were later declared a hoax. Bomb squad personnel arrive at DPS School after a bomb threat was reported, in Noida on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The threats and evacuations, coming amid the ongoing CBSE Class 12 board examinations, caused panic among students and parents.

Police said they received calls regarding CRPF Public School and St Thomas School in Dwarka, and DAV Centenary Public School in Paschim Enclave.

A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officer said, “We received information about bomb threat emails sent to three schools in the Dwarka and Paschim Enclave areas. Fire tenders and rescue teams were immediately rushed to the locations as a precautionary measure. Nothing suspicious was found.”

Police said teams from the bomb disposal squad, dog squad and local police combed the school premises shortly after the threats were reported.

As a precautionary measure, school authorities evacuated students and staff while searches were conducted. Police said no suspicious objects were found during the initial checks, though detailed sanitisation of the campuses was ongoing.

More than 500 such cases were reported last year, and in the past two weeks alone, at least four similar threats have been received by Delhi-NCR schools.

“The emails are being examined to determine their source and authenticity. We are also verifying whether similar threats were sent to other institutions,” a police officer said, requesting anonymity.

Police added that cyber teams have been alerted and efforts are underway to trace the origin of the emails. Further investigation is ongoing.