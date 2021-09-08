Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three held for attacking, robbing SI in southwest Delhi

New Delhi: Four days after a sub-inspector was waylaid and robbed of 40,000 cash and other valuables in southwest Delhi, the city police on Wednesday arrested three men for the crime and allegedly recovered the stolen items from their possession.

According to police, the sub-inspector Kunal Kumar posted at southwest Delhi’s Bindapur was heading home to Munirka on a bike around 10.30pm on Saturday when the three men, Mohommad Nikail, Parvez Alam and Rhythm Parcha, also on a bike, allegedly attacked and robbed him near Malai Mandir in southwest Delhi’s Palam Marg.

Police said they registered a case under sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC at the Vasant Vihar police station immediately after the incident

Police said that the alleged attackers were arrested using leads generated from CCTV cameras near the crime spot.

Two days ago, a woman cop’s chased and caught two men who allegedly snatched her phone in Rohini.

