New Delhi, Three alleged sharpshooters linked to the Himanshu Bhau gang, including a juvenile, were apprehended with two sophisticated illegal pistols and 27 live cartridges here, police said on Saturday.

Three Himanshu gang-linked sharpshooters arrested in Delhi

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According to police, the arrests occurred on the evening of June 5 after a patrol team noticed three men riding a motorcycle suspiciously near the main road at Bengali Market in Pooth Khurd.

Officers intercepted them as they were allegedly en route to execute a targeted attack in outer north Delhi's Bawana area.

"When the riders spotted the police personnel, they abruptly tried to turn around and flee. The team immediately chased and intercepted them," a senior police officer said.

The accused were identified as Ajay , a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, Kanhaiya Kumar , a resident of Pooth Khurd, and a 17-year-old juvenile from the same area.

During a search, police recovered one pistol and 18 live cartridges from Ajay, while another pistol and three cartridges were recovered from Kanhaiya. Police recovered six additional cartridges from the juvenile.

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{{^usCountry}} Police seized two illegal pistols, 27 live cartridges and the motorcycle used by the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police seized two illegal pistols, 27 live cartridges and the motorcycle used by the accused. {{/usCountry}}

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A case has been registered at Bawana police station under relevant provisions of the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , police said.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that they were acting at the behest of Nitin alias Vicky alias Haddal, a resident of Pooth Khurd who is suspected to be a close associate of jailed gangster Himanshu Bhau.

Investigators said Vicky had allegedly recruited Ajay from Jhajjar and connected him with Kanhaiya and the juvenile through social media.

The trio had reportedly rented a room in the Bawana area and were keeping watch on a resident of Pooth Khurd village identified as their target.

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Police said the accused had procured the recovered weapons and ammunition to carry out the planned attack and were intercepted before they could execute the conspiracy.

Ajay was previously involved in a criminal case registered in Haryana earlier this year, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.