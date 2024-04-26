Three killed, 14 hurt after tempo collides with truck on KMP e-way

Gurugram: Three people, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed and 14 others sustained injuries after their tempo allegedly rammed into a stationary truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police said. Police identified the deceased as Beena Devi (45), Riti Singh (8), both residents of Jalandhar in Punjab and a man who could not be identified. (Representational Image)

The people in the tempo were on their way to Jalandhar in Punjab from Mathura-Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh when the accident took place at 12.10am near Tauru. All of them were from Jalandhar.

According to the police, around 22 devotees including 8 children from Jalandhar were returning from Mathura-Vrindavan in a Tata tempo. When they reached the cut near Padheni village, the tempo rammed into a truck parked on the roadside.

Mukesh Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (Tauru), said that they received a call at about 12.15am and a team from the Sadat Tauru police station rushed to the spot. “There were 26 passengers in the tempo, of whom three died on the spot and 14 suffered injuries. The police team took the injured people to the Nalhar medical college and six of them were referred to Rewari and Rohtak. One person is still believed to be critical,” he said.

“There were five minors with their family members, of whom four sustained injuries and one died. We are investigating why the truck was stationed on the road and if the tempo driver was speeding,” Kumar said.

Shanno Singh, a resident of Jalandhar, said that he was sleeping in the tempo when the accident took place. “All the passengers were sleeping since we were very tired after the trip. Suddenly, I heard screams and we got badly hurt. My legs and head were hurting, and there was blood all over my face. I am not aware of what exactly happened, but the tempo had rammed into a truck,” he said.

The police have recorded statements of the passengers and are verifying the facts.

An FIR has been registered against the truck driver at Sadar Tauru police station and a probe is underway, police said.