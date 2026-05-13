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Three killed, four injured after truck hits autorickshaw in Delhi's Alipur

Three killed, four injured after truck hits autorickshaw in Delhi's Alipur

Updated on: May 13, 2026 01:31 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Three people, including a minor girl, were killed while four others sustained injuries after an autorickshaw was hit by a truck from behind in Delhi's Alipur area on Wednesday, police said.

Three killed, four injured after truck hits autorickshaw in Delhi's Alipur

According to the police, information about the road accident was received at the Alipur police station, following which a team rushed to the spot near Shiv Mandir in the area. A total of seven people were travelling in the autorickshaw at the time of the accident.

On reaching the spot, police found a damaged autorickshaw and several injured passengers lying nearby. The injured were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, a police officer said.

A Delhi Fire Services officer said two persons trapped inside the auto were rescued using emergency equipment.

"Five other injured were already taken out by the public and a PCR staff before our arrival," he said.

"All the injured were taken to Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela, where three persons, including a child, were declared brought dead," the officer added.

The damaged autorickshaw has been taken into custody for mechanical inspection and forensic examination. Efforts are also underway to ascertain the identity of the deceased unidentified passenger and inform the family members of all victims, police added.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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