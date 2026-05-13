New Delhi, Three people, including a minor girl, were killed while four others sustained injuries after an autorickshaw was hit by a truck from behind in Delhi's Alipur area on Wednesday, police said.

Three killed, four injured after truck hits autorickshaw in Delhi's Alipur

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According to the police, information about the road accident was received at the Alipur police station, following which a team rushed to the spot near Shiv Mandir in the area. A total of seven people were travelling in the autorickshaw at the time of the accident.

On reaching the spot, police found a damaged autorickshaw and several injured passengers lying nearby. The injured were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, a police officer said.

A Delhi Fire Services officer said two persons trapped inside the auto were rescued using emergency equipment.

"Five other injured were already taken out by the public and a PCR staff before our arrival," he said.

"All the injured were taken to Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela, where three persons, including a child, were declared brought dead," the officer added.

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{{^usCountry}} However, four of them have shifted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital due to the seriousness of their injuries, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, four of them have shifted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital due to the seriousness of their injuries, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The victims were identified as Mukesh, his wife Pinki, their six-year-old son and their nine-year-old daughter, Chotu Pandit , a resident of Bihar's Champaran, autorickshaw driver Raju Sharma , a resident of Karawal Nagar, and one unidentified passenger. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victims were identified as Mukesh, his wife Pinki, their six-year-old son and their nine-year-old daughter, Chotu Pandit , a resident of Bihar's Champaran, autorickshaw driver Raju Sharma , a resident of Karawal Nagar, and one unidentified passenger. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Among them, Raju Sharma, the nine-year-old girl and the unidentified passenger died in the accident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among them, Raju Sharma, the nine-year-old girl and the unidentified passenger died in the accident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the condition of some of the injured persons is being closely monitored, and statements of the survivors will be recorded once they are declared fit by doctors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the condition of some of the injured persons is being closely monitored, and statements of the survivors will be recorded once they are declared fit by doctors. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigators said they are examining all possible angles related to the accident, including whether the autorickshaw lost balance due to speeding, mechanical failure, poor road conditions or possible negligence. Police teams are also scanning CCTV cameras installed near the accident spot and adjoining roads. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said they are examining all possible angles related to the accident, including whether the autorickshaw lost balance due to speeding, mechanical failure, poor road conditions or possible negligence. Police teams are also scanning CCTV cameras installed near the accident spot and adjoining roads. {{/usCountry}}

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The damaged autorickshaw has been taken into custody for mechanical inspection and forensic examination. Efforts are also underway to ascertain the identity of the deceased unidentified passenger and inform the family members of all victims, police added.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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