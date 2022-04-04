Three men held for murdering businessman in Welcome area
Three men, aged between 22 and 30 years and having no previous criminal records, were arrested on Sunday for an alleged contract killing of a 37-year-old businessman in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area last week, for which they were promised ₹3 lakh and paid ₹20,000 as token money, police said on Sunday.
After slitting the throat of the businessman, the three suspects made a video of the bleeding victim as proof that they had executed the contract killing. They sent the video to the persons who had hired them, police added.
Their interrogation revealed that they were hired by two brothers, Arif and Javed, of the victim’s business rival, Mukhtiyar, who was also murdered at his hometown in Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh in 2020, the police said.
“Arif and Javed suspected that the three contract killers who were arrested in their brother’s murder were hired by the businessman, Bhure Khan, and that Khan had been helping the killers in fighting the legal battle. To take revenge of their brother’s killing, Arif and Javed hired their friend Arjun and promised to pay him ₹3 lakh if he killed Khan. Arjun roped in his two friends – Nitesh Singh,24, and Monu Chauhan,30 – to execute the contract killing” said a police officer privy to the case details.
Singh, Chauhan and Arjun,22, have been arrested and raids are being conducted to nab Arif and Javed, said DCP (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain. “A paper cutter used in the murder, clothes worn by the suspects during the crime and ₹10,000 of the token money have been recovered from the arrested men,” he added.
-
Old Delhi alleys are full of uncommon sights. This evening a man is carrying a pendulum wall clock in Muhammed Afzal's arms, here in Pahari Bhojla. “I'm taking it to a clock shop in Galli Chooriwallan,” reveals Muhammed Afzal. “It needs its regular servicing,” he explains. “This thing is like magic,” he gushes, explaining that the clock's ghanta (bell) rings “very loudly” to announce every new hour. He now picks up the clock and walks on.
-
Centre’s panel takes over Delhi Gymkhana’s affairs
The Union government on Sunday appointed a six-member panel to formally take charge of the Delhi Gymkhana Club, two days after the National Company Law Tribunal allowed the centre to take over the management of the club. “Yes, it is correct that after the government appointed six members pursuant to NCLT orders, the board has taken charge,” said lawyer and BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli, who is among the members.
-
Ludhiana | Fleeing jeep driver mows down scooterist, 2 hurt
A man was crushed to death after a speeding Mahindra Thar jeep hit his scooter near Kochar Market on Saturday night. The victim's wife, who was riding pillion, was grievously injured in the mishap. At first, the accused, Palwinder Singh of Talwara village, who was coming from Pakhowal Road, rammed into a golgappa cart, and injured the vendor. As he tried to flee the spot, he hit the victims' scooter.
-
Gangster’s father sets himself on fire at police station in Ludhiana, suffers 30% burns
Seeking action against the man who shot his son in self-defence, gangster Aman Tatto's father attempted self-immolation outside the Daba police station on Sunday. The gangster's father, Gurdeep Singh, arrived at the police station at noon, emptied a kerosene -filled canister, and set himself on fire. Doctors say he has suffered 30% burns. Before setting himself aflame, Gurdeep Singh alleged that the police were reluctant to take action against the showroom owner.
-
A special officer running MCD may not be a first for Capital
As the Lok Sabha has passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, a special officer is all set to take over the functioning of the civic bodies in Delhi. The term of the three municipal corporations -- which the bill seeks to unify -- will end on May 18, and the Centre has to appoint the officer before that date, officials aware of bill details said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics