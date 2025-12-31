Three men targeted as duo go on robbery spree in NE Delhi

Two unidentified men went on a nearly two-hour robbery spree on Tuesday, targeting three people at gunpoint in separate locations of northeast Delhi, police said, adding that the accused allegedly robbed a woman of ₹10,000 and injured two other locals. The screengrab of a CCTV footage showing one of the suspects with a gun threatening a shop owner.

According to police, the first incident was reported at around noon on Brahmapuri Road when two bike-borne men allegedly attempted to snatch belongings from a local, Abeed. When he resisted, the accused fired at his leg.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ashish Mishra said, “The complainant stated that while he was passing through Puja Public School when two persons attempted to rob him of his mobile phone. When he resisted, the assailants fired a shot and fled from the spot. The injured victim was taken to JPC Hospital for treatment.”

Around 20 minutes later, two men suspected to be the same miscreants, reached a shop in New Usmanpur.

Police said they went to a general store where an old woman was sitting and threatened her at gunpoint. They robbed ₹10,000 cash from her shop.

Later, around 1.21pm, a masked man threatened a sweet shop owner with a pistol in New Usmanpur. A CCTV recording of the incident was shared, which showed the accused first brandishing the weapon and later hitting the shopkeeper on his head before fleeing the spot.

Police are yet to identify the two accused and are currently looking for them.