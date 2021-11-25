Three murders reported in Delhi in one day

A 26-year-old man was shot dead by a man from his locality over an alleged monetary dispute on Wednesday night in south Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar. Two other murders were reported in the city in Jahangirpuri and Rajouri Garden on Wednesday.

In the case of the Ambedkar Nagar murder, police identified the deceased man as one Avinash (identified only by his first name in police records), and said he was a local moneylender, who lent money to one Vicky some months ago. Police are yet to arrest Vicky (also identified only by his first name) and confirm if this was indeed the reason why he murdered Avinash.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said that police received information from a private hospital about a 26-year-old man who was brought there with a gunshot wound in the head.

“Initial investigation into the matter revealed that Avinash, who is a moneylender, had a dispute with one Vicky who also resides in the same locality,” said DCP Jaiker.

Around midnight on Wednesday, Avinash, Vicky and some other persons from the locality had gathered at K block in Dakshinpuri. Eyewitnesses told police that the two suddenly started arguing. Vicky then took out a gun and shot Avinash in the head. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday afternoon.

Hours before this murder, police in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri found the body of a 27-year-old man in B block. A passerby had spotted the body and informed the police control room. Police identified the man as Sonu Kumar. In this case, police solved the murder within six hours by arresting Kumar’s younger brother. Police arrested Monu and his two accomplices Tushar P and Sunny after checking the CCTV footage of the crime spot. “Monu confessed that he assaulted his brother and stoned him to death because Sonu harassed his family members. Monu said that Sonu was addicted to drugs,” a police officer, who asked not to be named, said.

And before Sonu’s body was found in Jahangirpuri, 25-year-old Hemant Kumar was stabbed to death by two men in west Delhi’s Tagore Garden area. Kumar worked with a food delivery company. Police said Kumar was chased from a local tea shop to his house in L block by the two men, who later stabbed him multiple times in the chest, killing him on the spot.

Kumar’s relatives said the two men who stabbed him had a tiff with his friend Nikhil.

Kumar’s cousin Deepak said that on November 17, Nikhilhad fought with some men who were drunk and were misbehaving with guests while dancing at a friend’s wedding. The issue had been settled then by the people at the wedding. Deepak said that Kumar had reached home at around 4.30am on Wednesday but left home within minutes after Nikhil asked him to join him at a tea shop.

“On Wednesday morning while Nikhil was with Kumar at the tea shop, the two attackers reached there and recognised Nikhil from the (fight) incident last week. They abused him, to which Kumar objected. He did not know that they were carrying weapons. The two men took out their knives and attacked Hemant (Kumar). He ran to his house but they still chased him and stabbed him, “said Deepak.

DCP (west) Urvija Goel said police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the men.