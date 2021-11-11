Home / Cities / Delhi News / Three nabbed for using darknet to import marijuana
Three nabbed for using darknet to import marijuana

  • The darknet or dark web is a network within the internet which is not accessible through search engines.
Police said they recovered 1,873 grams of fine quality Canadian marijuana from the three men. (Representational image)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 03:53 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Three men, who used the darknet to import marijuana from Canada and sell it for huge profits in Delhi, have been arrested by the Delhi Police’s crime branch. Police said they recovered 1,873 grams of fine quality Canadian marijuana from the three men, adding that unlike the marijuana grown in India, imported marijuana is costlier.

The darknet or dark web is a network within the internet which is not accessible through search engines. Over the past few years, criminals are increasingly using the darknet to smuggle drugs and weapons, police said.

Joint commissioner of police (crime) Alok Kumar pegged the value of the seized contraband at 35 lakh. “The consignment was ordered on the darknet and payment was made in bitcoins. The selling price of the seized consignment is approximately 40,000-50,000 per ounce (28 grams), depending upon the paying capacity of the buyer. In the USA, it goes for about $600 per ounce,” Kumar said.

