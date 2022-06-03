Three new Delhi high court judges sworn in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three new Delhi high court judges were sworn in on Thursday, taking the number of judges to 47, against a sanctioned strength of 60
Published on Jun 03, 2022 12:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Three new Delhi high court judges were sworn in on Thursday, taking the number of judges to 47, against a sanctioned strength of 60. Acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi administered the oath of office to justices Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, Anish Dayal and Amit Sharma.

The Central government on Wednesday notified the transfer of justice Kaurav from the Madhya Pradesh high court to the Delhi high court after the Supreme Court recommended his transfer last month. The Central government, on May 31, also notified the appointment of justices Dayal and Sharma, who were practising lawyers.

The new appointments take the number of judges in the Delhi high court to 47, including 12 women judges, against . a sanctioned strength of 60.

On May 18, nine new Delhi high court judges took the oath of office and before that, two judges took the oath on March 28 and four on February 28.

The Delhi high court on Friday will hear a plea by St Stephens College challenging the order issued by Delhi University asking the college to withdraw its prospectus.

