Three new Delhi high court judges sworn in

Three new Delhi high court judges were sworn in on Thursday, taking the number of judges to 47, against a sanctioned strength of 60. Acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi administered the oath of office to justices Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, Anish Dayal and Amit Sharma.

The Central government on Wednesday notified the transfer of justice Kaurav from the Madhya Pradesh high court to the Delhi high court after the Supreme Court recommended his transfer last month. The Central government, on May 31, also notified the appointment of justices Dayal and Sharma, who were practising lawyers.

The new appointments take the number of judges in the Delhi high court to 47, including 12 women judges, against . a sanctioned strength of 60.

On May 18, nine new Delhi high court judges took the oath of office and before that, two judges took the oath on March 28 and four on February 28.

The Delhi high court on Friday will hear a plea by St Stephens College challenging the order issued by Delhi University asking the college to withdraw its prospectus.

Justice Sanjeev Narula sent the matter to the bench of acting chief justice and justices Sachin Datta, noting that a PIL challenging the college’s admission policy is pending there. DU and St Stephen’s are at loggerheads over the admission policy. While the university has asked institutes to grant admissions to unreserved seats based solely on CUET (Central Universities Common Entrance Test) scores, the college has said that it will only give 85% weightage to the entrance test and will give 15% weightage to a personal interview of candidates.