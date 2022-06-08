Three new parking lots to curb traffic snarls near Punjabi Bagh park

New Delhi: The Bharat Darshan Park has added to the congestion around Punjabi Bagh crossing on the Ring Road with hundreds flocking to the park every day, leading to traffic snarls. Officials aware of the matter said lack of parking for visitors to the park has emerged as one of the main factors leading to traffic jams specially on weekend, public holidays and evening hours.

To resolve the problem, the engineering wing of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) plans to develop three multilevel parking lots in the vicinity to provide parking space for more than 663 vehicles. The three multilevel parking sites will come up near Punjabi Bagh Club Road, the existing municipal crematorium and inside the Waste to Art park, which was opened in December last year, the officials said.

A senior MCD official said that two parking sites have been approved by the standing committee while Delhi Development authority has handed over 2300 sqm land on Club Road for building the third parking lot. “We have hired a consultant to recommend how to best utilise this space for parking and decongest the stretch,” the official said.

Currently, the visitors to the park park their vehicles on the Ring Road adding to the congestion on the busy intersection. “This network of multilevel parkings will also cater to several buildings in the vicinity that witness footfall. Work on two parking lots will begin this month. Tenders have been finalized and work orders have been issued for two lots. We have started marking the site for the first parking lot near cremation ground on Tuesday. Similarly, the second facility inside the Waste to Art park will replace the existing green waste processing centre,” the official said.

The municipal corporation runs Punjabi Bagh cremation ground, which is the second largest funeral facility in the city. It has a surface parking spread over 5,000sqm area which has space for around 80 vehicles.

“A five-storey puzzle parking is being developed at this site which will increase the vehicle capacity to around 225,” official said.

Puzzle parking is an automated system that enables horizontal and vertical movement of spots, just like a puzzle, to park and retrieve cars. Multilevel puzzle parking is adopted at places with less space. All the new sets of multilevel parking lots coming up in city are either puzzle, shuttle or tower parking models. A tower parking like the one located in Green Park requires just 1.50 sqm space to park a car compared to 30 sqm required in the conventional parking.

The second parking lot inside the Bharat Darshan Park will come up in place of the bio-composters. “The available space has an area of around 1,500 sqm in area. Here, a six-storey parking will come up that will accommodate 188 cars,” a second official overseeing the project said.

The third parking lot will come up on the Club Road. This project is still in the planning stage. It will come up on a 2,300 sqm DDA land near the petrol pump, the second official said. “

A consultant has been hired for the project which submit a report on the scope and vehicle count for the Club Road site. But we are estimating that at least 250 cars will be accommodated there,” the official added.