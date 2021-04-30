Three rescued from burning house in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden

Firefighters rescued three members of a family in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden after they were trapped in their house that caught fire following a gas cylinder blast on Friday. It was not immediately clear if the three suffered any burn injuries.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said the fire control room received a call at 3.46am regarding the fire and a team of firefighters was rushed to the site with five fire trucks. “The fire was on the second floor flat of a building near Cambridge Foundation School. ...three persons were trapped...our firefighters safely rescued them. The fire was doused.” He added the three included a couple and their 16-year-old daughter.

On Wednesday night, a couple and their four children, including a toddler, were charred to death in a shanty that caught fire in southwest Delhi’s Bijwasan. The victims appeared to be asleep when the fire broke out. It caused a cooking gas cylinder blast as the blaze spread to two other adjacent huts.

