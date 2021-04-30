Home / Cities / Delhi News / Three rescued from burning house in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden
delhi news

Three rescued from burning house in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said the fire control room received a call at 3.46am regarding the fire and a team of firefighters was rushed to the site with five fire trucks. It was not immediately clear if the three suffered any burn injuries
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 11:25 AM IST
The people trapped inside this house were a couple, and their 16-year-old daughter. (Photo: Delhi Fire department)

Firefighters rescued three members of a family in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden after they were trapped in their house that caught fire following a gas cylinder blast on Friday. It was not immediately clear if the three suffered any burn injuries.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said the fire control room received a call at 3.46am regarding the fire and a team of firefighters was rushed to the site with five fire trucks. “The fire was on the second floor flat of a building near Cambridge Foundation School. ...three persons were trapped...our firefighters safely rescued them. The fire was doused.” He added the three included a couple and their 16-year-old daughter.

On Wednesday night, a couple and their four children, including a toddler, were charred to death in a shanty that caught fire in southwest Delhi’s Bijwasan. The victims appeared to be asleep when the fire broke out. It caused a cooking gas cylinder blast as the blaze spread to two other adjacent huts.

