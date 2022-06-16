Thundershowers expected in Delhi, mercury to settle around 39 degrees Celsius

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Thursday morning as light to moderate thundershowers are expected in the evening while the mercury is likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is expected to be 30 degrees Celsius compared to 29.4 degree Celsius on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the mercury went up to 42.2 degree Celsius

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 153 at 7 am. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Wednesday, monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar) said AQI indicated “upper end of moderate” air quality with PM10 as primary pollutant. “Dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) contributes ~ 76% to PM10.”

It said the peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 24 km/h and cause moderate dispersion for the next three days and AQI is likely to be within moderate or lower end of poor. “High temperature (> 41°C) and mixing layer height (~ 3-4 km) maintains strong ventilation by convection improving air quality.”

