Thunderstorm, heavy rains bring down heat in Delhi-NCR

Delhi on Friday witnessed dusty winds accompanied by heavy showers cooling down the national capital. A change in weather was also seen in the regions surrounding Delhi as parts of Noida also saw dust storms. The India Meterological Department (IMD) had predicted partly cloudy skies for the national capital.

Visuals from Central Delhi showed heavy rains lashing the streets.

The bad weather also resulted in diversion of Delhi bound Air India flight to Jaipur.

"The flight landed safely at Jaipur airport at 5:30pm. The flight with 163 passengers on board is waiting for approval to fly to Delhi," Jaipur Airport Director told news agency ANI.

The minimum temperature on Friday was recorded at 26.1 degrees Celsius, which is a notch below the season's average.

The minimum temperature on Thursday was also 24°C, and the maximum temperature was 38°C.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality dropped in the moderate category on Friday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 186.

On Thursday, the national capital recorded a high of 38.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal temperature, and a low of 24.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the normal temperature for this time of the year.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The relative humidity was recorded at 64 per cent at 8.30 am.