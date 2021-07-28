Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain to occur in Delhi-NCR today: IMD
delhi news

Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain to occur in Delhi-NCR today: IMD

The forecast comes a day after heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital. The downpour on Tuesday brought down the maximum temperature to 29.4 degrees Celsius, according to IMD.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 28, 2021 07:41 AM IST
Delhi-NCR areas will see thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain during the next 2 hours, the IMD said.(HT File Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain in few parts of Delhi and the neighbouring National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi, NCR (Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Gurugram, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida)," the IMD said on Twitter.

It also said that Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Narwana, Jind, Tosham (in Haryana); Saharanpur, Hastinapur, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Garhmukteshwar, Siyana, Hapur, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Bulandshahar, Sikandrabad, Gulaoti, Khurja, Chandpur, Amroha, Mujaffarnagar, Shamli, Baraut, (in Uttar Pradesh) will receive rain in the next two hours.

The forecast comes a day after heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital. The downpour on Tuesday brought down the maximum temperature to 29.4 degrees Celsius, according to IMD.

The MeT department also said on Tuesday that 100 mm of rainfall was recorded at the Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for Delhi, in a span of 24 hours. It was the highest rainfall recorded in a 24-hour period in the month of July in eight years.

Mathura Road, Moti Bagh, Vikas Marg, Ring Road, Rohtak Road, Sangam Vihar and Kirari were among the places which saw waterloging due to heavy rain.

Traffic crawled in these areas and at ITO, Dhaula Kuan underpass, near Pragati Maidan and Rohtak Road.

According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon had reached Delhi on July 13, several days behind the usual date of onset.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

IFS officer shares clip of mama monkey bathing its kid. Netizens love it

Twitter hails ‘junior Mirabai Chanu’, here’s how she reacted. Watch viral video

NDRF personnel rescue dog from Maharashtra’s flood-ravaged Shiroli area

Mumbai Police posts ‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’ meme to remind people about online safety
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Aadhaar card
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP