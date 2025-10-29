Tihar extortion racket: Delhi HC slams govt over laxity in action

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday pulled up the government over slow action against Tihar Jail officials who were suspended for their alleged role in an extortion racket run from inside the prison with the inmates.

During the hearing, chief justice DK Upadhyay and justice Tushar Rao Gedela pointed at the October 23 status report provided by the government. The report had mentioned the suspension of the nine officials on August 13 and contemplation of initiating disciplinary proceedings against them. Further, it stated that the vigilance department will be requested to appoint an officer to conduct a common disciplinary inquiry against all the suspended officials.

“It’s not moving at all. See how much progress you have made from August 13 till now. What have you been doing from the last two months? How long does it take for an inquiry officer to be appointed? If you want to, it can happen overnight. If you don’t want to, it will be limping over for months,” the court said to Delhi government’s lawyer Sanjay Lau.

The court stressed that once disciplinary action is initiated, it must be taken to its logical conclusion at the earliest.

“We do not appreciate such a lackadaisical approach by the Delhi government. Even otherwise, placing an employee/official under suspension without any progress in disciplinary matters is not to be approved of. If disciplinary proceedings have been instituted, the same are to be taken to their logical conclusion at the earliest. The misconduct needs to be inquired,” the bench said.

The court accordingly directed the additional chief secretary of the Delhi government’s home department to appear virtually on the next date of hearing, scheduled for October 30.

The court was considering a petition filed by Mohit Kumar Goyal, arrested in a cheating case and later released on bail, who sought an independent probe into an alleged extortion network inside Tihar. In September 2024, the court ordered an inspection after Goyal claimed the racket was operating with impunity.

On April 7, the jail’s inspecting judge’s report revealed the jail’s landline number was being misused as part of the extortion scheme and flagged serious irregularities and collusion among jail staff. On May 2, the court asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to launch a preliminary enquiry (PE) and directed the Delhi government to identify delinquent officials aiding the nexus.

On August 11, the court had directed the CBI to register an FIR, noting that while authorities are obligated to provide basic needs to all inmates, those with money or influence were securing illegal benefits.

During Tuesday’s hearing, CBI’s counsel Anupam S Sharma informed the court that, in compliance with its August 11 direction, the agency had registered an FIR under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The agency also carried out searches at the accused’s residence, seized incriminating material, and the investigation was in progress.