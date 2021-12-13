Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Tihar inmate stabbed inside his cell by two other prisoners
delhi news

Tihar inmate stabbed inside his cell by two other prisoners

Police said jail officials found the inmate, Yogesh, with severe injuries on his hands and chest and he was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for treatment.
Tihar jail (Biplov Bhuyan/HT Archive)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 04:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A 30-year-old man who was lodged in west Delhi’s Tihar Jail was severely injured in an alleged scuffle between three inmates. The man was allegedly stabbed multiple times inside his cell.

Police officials said that the incident was reported on Friday. They said jail officials found the inmate, Yogesh, with severe injuries on his hands and chest and he was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for treatment.

Urvija Goel, DCP (West) said, “We received Yogesh’s medico-legal report from the hospital. He is an inmate at Central Jail 8 of Tihar. He was assaulted by other inmates but didn’t want to file a complaint. We spoke to jail authorities and are taking legal action in the matter.”

A senior jail official said that one of the inmates was getting a haircut inside Jail number 8, when two other inmates suddenly attacked Mukesh after snatching the scissors from the barber.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tihar jail
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP