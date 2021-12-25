Tihar Jail: Six inmates die in eight days, admin says no foul play

Six inmates of Delhi’s Tihar jail have died in the last eight days, prison officers aware of the matter said on Saturday.

The last of these deaths was recorded on Friday evening that of a 23-year-old under trial prisoner in jail number 3 on Friday evening, they said.

The officers said though foul play was not involved in any case, a magisterial inquiry has been ordered to probe into the cause of death in each case.

To be sure, a magisterial inquiry conducted by judge is ordered whenever a death is reported from inside the prison because inmates inside prison are said to be in “judicial custody”.

A Tihar jail spokesperson said of the six inmates who died there four were aged between 38-48 while the other two are between 22 and 24 years.

“Prima facie, the circumstances indicate the deaths are caused by natural causes. Some inmates were suffering from old medical conditions or unknown causes. None of the deaths were caused by violence. As per rule, inquest proceeding are being conducted by metropolitan magistrate in each case,” the spokesperson said.

Against a sanctioned prison population of 10024, the three jails in Delhi -- Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini -- have around 19000-20000 prisoners.

The records of National Crime Record Bureau show that in 2019 there were at least 46 deaths in three jails of Delhi.

Of the 46, at least 35 had died of natural deaths, while investigation is pending in at least 11 cases.

The NCRB is yet to release prison records data for 2020. In 2018 there were 33 natural deaths and 8 unnatural deaths, according to the NCRB data

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, after which police will submit the doctor’s report on the cause of death to the magistrate. Delhi Police officers said they will await findings of the magisterial inquiry to probe the case.

Delhi jails in 2021 have been rocked by controversies related to the murders of two prisoners by prison staff inside the jails.

The family members of the prisoners who died have alleged that their relatives were murdered for failing to meet the extortion demands of the jail officers.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the two cases, even as the prison department has denied the allegations.