Tihar officials: 28-yr-old stabbed to death after fight with other inmates

Three days after a 28-year-old inmate was found dead inside Delhi’s central jail, officials said two other inmates attacked him following a fight over a petty issue. Meanwhile Delhi Police on Tuesday initiated an enquiry into the case.

A Tihar jail spokesperson said the information about the incident was received at 11:30 am.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jail officials identified the deceased as Suresh Kumar, who was lodged in Tihar Jail no. 1. They said the incident took place on May 2 when Kumar was inside ward no. 4.

A Tihar jail spokesperson said the information about the incident was received at 11:30 am. “The inmate was found injured and taken to the hospital inside the jail. His condition deteriorated and he was taken to DDU hospital where he died during treatment. We found that the doctor at the jail hospital did not initiate treatment on time. An enquiry has been initiated by the jail superintendent,” said the spokesperson.

Kumar was booked in two cases from Delhi in 2020-21. He was arrested on charges including robbery, causing grievous hurt during robbery, theft, and receiving stolen property. Police said he was an undertrial prisoner.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A second jail official from Jail no. 1 said, “There was negligence in his case, and we flagged this issue to senior officials. We found that Kumar had fought with a group of inmates from his ward. They had accused him of not listening to them. Two of them cornered him and attacked him. We were also told some weapon was used, but we are not sure.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A second jail official from Jail no. 1 said, “There was negligence in his case, and we flagged this issue to senior officials. We found that Kumar had fought with a group of inmates from his ward. They had accused him of not listening to them. Two of them cornered him and attacked him. We were also told some weapon was used, but we are not sure.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (west) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said, “An inquest for the case is under enquiry by a metropolitan magistrate.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (west) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said, “An inquest for the case is under enquiry by a metropolitan magistrate.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the magistrate will conduct an enquiry where jail officials and police staff will question the inmates and recover CCTV footage from jail no. 1. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the magistrate will conduct an enquiry where jail officials and police staff will question the inmates and recover CCTV footage from jail no. 1. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The death has raised security concerns at the central jail. On Monday, another inmate, Rahul Meena, alleged physical assault by jail inmates. A Saket court has directed a medico-legal case (MLC) and sought a report from the authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The death has raised security concerns at the central jail. On Monday, another inmate, Rahul Meena, alleged physical assault by jail inmates. A Saket court has directed a medico-legal case (MLC) and sought a report from the authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meena is accused of raping and murdering the daughter of a civil servant at her residence in Kailash Hills last month. Meena had earlier worked at the residence and used a spare master key to enter the house.

HT reached out to the DG office but received no response to queries by the time of going to print.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Jignasa Sinha Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON