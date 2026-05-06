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Tihar officials: 28-yr-old stabbed to death after fight with other inmates

Three days after a 28-year-old inmate was found dead inside Delhi’s central jail, officials said two other inmates attacked him following a fight over a petty issue

Published on: May 06, 2026 03:28 am IST
By Jignasa Sinha
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Three days after a 28-year-old inmate was found dead inside Delhi’s central jail, officials said two other inmates attacked him following a fight over a petty issue. Meanwhile Delhi Police on Tuesday initiated an enquiry into the case.

A Tihar jail spokesperson said the information about the incident was received at 11:30 am.

Jail officials identified the deceased as Suresh Kumar, who was lodged in Tihar Jail no. 1. They said the incident took place on May 2 when Kumar was inside ward no. 4.

A Tihar jail spokesperson said the information about the incident was received at 11:30 am. “The inmate was found injured and taken to the hospital inside the jail. His condition deteriorated and he was taken to DDU hospital where he died during treatment. We found that the doctor at the jail hospital did not initiate treatment on time. An enquiry has been initiated by the jail superintendent,” said the spokesperson.

Kumar was booked in two cases from Delhi in 2020-21. He was arrested on charges including robbery, causing grievous hurt during robbery, theft, and receiving stolen property. Police said he was an undertrial prisoner.

Meena is accused of raping and murdering the daughter of a civil servant at her residence in Kailash Hills last month. Meena had earlier worked at the residence and used a spare master key to enter the house.

HT reached out to the DG office but received no response to queries by the time of going to print.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jignasa Sinha

Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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