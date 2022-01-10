Till Dec 31, civic bodies sealed 24 liquor shops, gave notice to more than 100

The three municipal corporations in Delhi have sealed 24 liquor shops and served notices to more than 100 others over violations of municipal and Master Plan provisions even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that rules the three civic bodies has intensified its attack on the Delhi government over its new excise policy.

These shops were being set up after the Delhi government notified its new excise policy in June 2021, under which sweepEach new store, according to the policy, will have at least 500 square feet area with a walk-in facility.ing reforms are being brought in to boost the city’s revenue, crack down on the liquor mafia and improve user experience. Under the new policy, all government liquor vends have been shut down and the city has been divided into 32 zones, and licences are being allotted on a zonal level. 849 vends are being opened through a tendering process. Each new store, according to the policy, will have at least 500 square feet area with a walk-in facility.

According to officials aware of the matter, the East MCD has sealed eight shops and sent notices to 70, the SDMC has sealed six shops and sent notices to 22 and the north civic body has sealed 10 shops and sent notices to 21.

EDMC mayor Shyam Sunder Agarwal said the action was initiated after complaints from various sections society that liquor shops were coming up near residential colonies, schools or religious institutions. He added that violations of provisions of the Master Plan 2021 and other bylaws have been found following which the civic body took appropriate action.

On Monday, the BJP – which has been ruling the three MCDs for the past 15 years – organized a chakka jam protest against the new excise policy, blocking traffic across the city, and demanded its immediate roll back.

The BJP claimed that the government was opening liquor shops illegally near schools and religious places. However, deputy chief minister rubbished the allegations, saying the BJP was protesting against the policy since the party was hand in glove with the liquor mafia. Sisodia said the new policy has plugged the theft of ₹3,500 crore.

