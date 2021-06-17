Interchange station on Green, Pink lines soon

The Delhi Metro on Thursday announced the construction of an additional interchange facility, connecting the Metro’s Green Line (Inderlok/Kirti Nagar-Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Bahadurgarh) and Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) at the Punjabi Bagh West Metro station and said for the construction of this facility, the timings of the first and the last train on the Green Line will be altered slightly from June 18 to September 30.

In a statement issued on Thursday, DMRC said, “This is the first time that such a special ‘halt platform’ is being planned to connect two already operational Metro corridors. This halt platform will provide interconnectivity between the Green and Pink lines at Punjabi Bagh West Metro station of Pink Line.”

“...The passengers after coming down the staircases or lifts from the platform will again have to take the stairs, two escalators or a lift to finally reach the concourse area,” the DMRC statement said. The DMRC also said the ‘halt platforms’ will be 155m in length.