Tue, Aug 12, 2025
‘Tiranga Yatra’ fills Chandni Chowk with patriotic fervour

BySanjeev K Jha
Published on: Aug 12, 2025 04:14 am IST

Starting from Red Fort’s ramparts, and culminating at Fatehpuri, the celebration drew participation from women, youth, workers, and the local trading community and turned the bustling market area into a sea of tricolours.

The historic lanes of Chandni Chowk were awash with patriotic colours on Monday, ahead of Independence Day. The Virat Tiranga Yatra, led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Praveen Khandelwal, brought together traders, residents, and BJP workers in a vibrant celebration.

BJP leaders and workers during a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ at Chandni Chowk in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

Shopfronts, rooftops, and street corners along the route were decorated with the national flag and the yatra was accompanied by bands, drums, shehnais, and trumpets.

Local market associations and RWAs lined the route, showering flowers on the participants. Slogans such as “Har Gali – Har Mohalla, Har Dil Mein Tiranga Laharaye” and “Tiranga Aan Bharat Ki – Tiranga Shaan Bharat Ki” echoed throughout, underscoring the unity and pride of the gathering.

Khandelwal described the yatra as “a reflection of deep respect and unwavering commitment to our national flag.”

He linked the event to the “Bharatiya Samaan – Hamara Swabhiman” campaign under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a decisive step towards promoting indigenous products and self-reliance.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is recognised globally not only for his bold decisions but also for implementing them effectively. Today, the world acknowledges India’s growing power, leadership, and capabilities,” Khandelwal said.

He added that traders nationwide are joining the campaign, playing a key role in strengthening the economy and reviving India’s manufacturing prowess. The initiative, he stressed, represents not just economic progress but also “the resurgence of India’s glory, pride, and self-reliance.”

News / Cities / Delhi / ‘Tiranga Yatra’ fills Chandni Chowk with patriotic fervour
