Home / Cities / Delhi News / Toxic air back in Delhi, Anand Vihar's AQI turns 'severe' again

Toxic air back in Delhi, Anand Vihar's AQI turns 'severe' again

delhi news
Published on Jan 07, 2023 02:16 PM IST

Delhi's overall air quality was recorded in 'very poor' category at an AQI of 374, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

A view of morning traffic amid heavy smog in New Delhi. (AFP)
A view of morning traffic amid heavy smog in New Delhi. (AFP)
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

The cancer-causing toxic air is back in Delhi with the air quality index or AQI in DTU (Delhi Technical University) station and Anand Vihar turning 'severe' on Saturday morning. While DTU station's AQI touched 487, Anand Vihar was at 446.

Delhi's overall air quality was recorded in 'very poor' category at an AQI of 374, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). However, on Mathura Road in Delhi, the air quality was severe at an AQI of 513, according to SAFAR.

Also Read: GRAP stage III reimposed in Delhi as air quality deteriorates

The AQI at Pusa was recorded at 365, Lodhi Road 364, Dhirpur 385 and Ayanagar 357, all "very poor category".

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The pollution levels at several AQI stations including Anand Vihar, Chandni Chowk, RK Puram, among others read over 400 - considered as ‘severe’, the National Air Quality Index showed.

Also Read: Cold wave continues to grip Delhi, Ayanagar records season’s lowest temp at 1.8°C

Jahangirpuri recorded air quality levels at 402, Patparganj 434, ITO at 425. CRRI Mathura road, Wazirpur and some other areas also remained in the ‘severe’ category, laden with the toxic PM 2.5 pollutant.

While other parts, including JLN stadium, Delhi airport, and areas in Dwarka, recorded a ‘very poor’ air quality level. In this category, JLN stadium led at 393, and the stations such as Ashok Vihar, and Dwarka sector 8 followed close, inching towards the most harmful level ‘severe’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

Topics
delhi ncr air pollution delhi air pollution + 1 more
delhi ncr air pollution delhi air pollution

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out