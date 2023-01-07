Toxic air back in Delhi, Anand Vihar's AQI turns 'severe' again

The cancer-causing toxic air is back in Delhi with the air quality index or AQI in DTU (Delhi Technical University) station and Anand Vihar turning 'severe' on Saturday morning. While DTU station's AQI touched 487, Anand Vihar was at 446.

Delhi's overall air quality was recorded in 'very poor' category at an AQI of 374, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). However, on Mathura Road in Delhi, the air quality was severe at an AQI of 513, according to SAFAR.

The AQI at Pusa was recorded at 365, Lodhi Road 364, Dhirpur 385 and Ayanagar 357, all "very poor category".

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The pollution levels at several AQI stations including Anand Vihar, Chandni Chowk, RK Puram, among others read over 400 - considered as ‘severe’, the National Air Quality Index showed.

Jahangirpuri recorded air quality levels at 402, Patparganj 434, ITO at 425. CRRI Mathura road, Wazirpur and some other areas also remained in the ‘severe’ category, laden with the toxic PM 2.5 pollutant.

While other parts, including JLN stadium, Delhi airport, and areas in Dwarka, recorded a ‘very poor’ air quality level. In this category, JLN stadium led at 393, and the stations such as Ashok Vihar, and Dwarka sector 8 followed close, inching towards the most harmful level ‘severe’.

