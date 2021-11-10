Toxic foam: Boats, sprinklers at work as more Chhath devotees take a dip in polluted Yamuna

Government deployed boats were seen on Wednesday cleaning up toxic foam that has been floating on the Yamuna river for the past few days in parts of Delhi. The move came amid serious concerns being raised about Chhath puja devotees taking a dip in the polluted froth-filled river in the national capital.

An official said the Delhi government put 15 boats to work to remove the foam that was forming in the Yamuna due to rising pollution.

He said a decision in this regard was taken jointly by the irrigation and flood control department, revenue department and Delhi Pollution Control Committee. A strong cloth was being tied between two boats with the help of which the foam was being brought out to the banks.

Delhi Jal Board staff were also seen sprinkling water in the Yamuna to dissipate the frothing. Barricades were also placed in the river to stop the foam from floating towards the ghats. A few devotees were also asked to leave by police.

The hazardous foam floating on the Yamuna river is the result of increased ammonia levels and high phosphate content caused by the discharge of industrial pollutants, including detergents, into the river.

A major blame-game among political parties was underway in the capital over the appalling crisis.

While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government has blamed Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for the crisis, the Opposition BJP has slammed chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for not doing enough and barring devotees from going ahead with their rituals on the banks of the Yamuna.

A large number of devotees are likely to take a dip in Yamuna and worship the Sun ahead of the Sandhya Arghya on the third day of the Chhath puja.

(With inputs from agencies)

