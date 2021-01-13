Toxic foam continues to float near Yamuna River bank in Delhi

For the last four days now, toxic froth can be seen floating in the Yamuna River and is accumulating near Chhat Ghat.

Local residents told ANI that the day-before-yesterday the white forth formed a layer making it impossible for anybody to stand near the river bank.

"It is a little better today, however, a day before yesterday the condition was much worse. The toxic forth could be seen in large quantity," said 50-year-old Lal Mann, a local resident near Chhat Ghat.

Another local resident who is also a diver said, "People here suffer from breathing issue. While diving, we can feel a burning sensation and redness in the eyes."

Environmentalists earlier have stated that the reason for the frothing could be the release of certain gases when reacting with few specific bacteria.

Toxic forth at the Yamuna River has hit global headlines when in 2019 pictures of devotees of Chhat puja could be seen standing in waist-deep toxic forth in the Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj.

Experts when asked about the particular episode of the surge in toxic level, stated that the forth was a common thing in the Yamuna but increased in last five-six years.

Government of Delhi recently has sketched out a nine-point action plan to minimise frothing in the Yamuna River is happening due to discharge of untreated sewage in the river.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) convened a meeting on January 4, with the officials of Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Irrigation & Water Resources Department of Haryana and Irrigation and Flood Control Department of Delhi to discuss the recurring issue of increase in Ammoniacal Nitrogen in River Yamuna and short and long term remedial actions required.

Also, it was agreed to constitute a Joint Surveillance Squad comprising DJB, DPCC, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Delhi, HSPCB and Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Haryana.

Moreover, litters and plastic waste in ample amount could be found across the entire stretch of 22kms of the river.

