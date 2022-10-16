Traffic cops warn of jams ahead of Interpol meeting at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan

Delhi police issued an advisory to citizens informing them of traffic diversions between October 18 and 21 because of the annual general assembly of Interpol at Pragati Maidan. India is hosting the Interpol’s 90th general assembly. Police urged citizens to use public transport especially in the New Delhi police district area, and also said companies could explore the work from home options during the four days.

Senior police officers, ministers and diplomats from 195 nations will be attending the General Assembly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the assembly on October 18 while union home minister Amit Shah will be addressing the valedictory function on October 21. During the prime minister’s visit to Pragati Maidan, the road will be sealed for vehicle movement by traffic and security police officers.

“The delegates, staying in 7 hotels namely The Lalit, The Imperial, Shangri La, Le Meridien, The Oberoi, Hyatt Regency and The Ashok, will be travelling between places of stay, Pragati Maidan, JLN Stadium and Airport. Various traffic measures will be implemented in order to achieve smooth transportation for delegates from places of stay to Pragati Maidan,” a Delhi police spokesperson said.

Police said that traffic on at least 22 roads would be affected. The roads are -- Ashoka Road, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, Barakhamba Road, Sikandra Road, Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Marg , Kamal Attaturk Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Shantipat, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Maharshi Raman Marg, Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Gurgaon Roa, Mehram Nagar Tunnel and Aerocity and T3 Approach Road.

With senior government officers from different countries staying in the New Delhi area, Delhi police will also be increasing security in different parts of the city.

“It is important to reduce the traffic volume on roads in New Delhi District and this can be achieved with support from corporations, organisations and individuals. Non-essential staff members can be directed to work from home, employees can be advised to use public transport and working hours can be staggered. Individuals can cooperate by using buses and metro rail for unavoidable travel plans, postponing avoidable travel plans and bypassing roads falling within New Delhi District,” the spokesperson said adding that commuters should consider alternative routes.

The General Assembly is the Interpol’s supreme governing body, comprising representatives from 195 member countries. The member countries could send one or more representatives, who could be chiefs of police, ministers or senior government officers. It meets once a year and takes all the major decisions affecting general policy, the resources needed for international cooperation, working methods, finances and programmes of activities. These decisions are in the form of resolutions. According to the Interpol, among other topic’s, this year’s resolution would be on -- future of policing in digitized world, financial crime, anti-corruption, Cybercrime, Crimes against children, and I-Familia database which uses family DNA matching to identify missing persons.