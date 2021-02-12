Home / Cities / Delhi News / Traffic Police, DSLSA to organise 'Ghar Ghar Lok Adalat'
delhi news

Traffic Police, DSLSA to organise 'Ghar Ghar Lok Adalat'

The ''Ghar Ghar Lok Adalat'' will be held at district court complexes of Tis Hazari, Saket, Karkardooma, Patiala House, Rohini and Dwarka on Sunday from 10 am to 3.30 pm, police said.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:11 PM IST
An ACP of the Delhi Traffic Police died in an accident(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times (Representative))

The Traffic Police is coordination with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority will organise 'Ghar Ghar Lok Adalat' at all district court complexes of the national capital for smooth settlement of traffic challans, officials said on Friday.

The ''Ghar Ghar Lok Adalat'' will be held at district court complexes of Tis Hazari, Saket, Karkardooma, Patiala House, Rohini and Dwarka on Sunday from 10 am to 3.30 pm, police said.

The Authority has taken such an initiative for the first time, they said.

In addition to the court complexes, 33 other locations, including community centres and school premises, have also been added to the list of venues to carry out smooth settlement of traffic challans, police added.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Manish Kumar Agarwal said the Authority in coordination with the Traffic Police is organising 'ghar ghar lok adalat' for amicable settlement of traffic challans in all District Court Complexes in Delhi in addition to 33 other locations on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP