Traffic restrictions for New Year’s Eve in Delhi, heavy curbs at Connaught Place

Ahead of the New Year celebrations in the Capital, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory on Thursday detailing traffic restrictions in and around central Delhi and advised people to be mindful of the subsequent congestions near commercial hubs. People enjoying Evening at Connaught Place area in New Delhi.(Hindustan Times)

According to the advisory, no public or private vehicles will be allowed in Connaught Place from 8pm on December 31 till the end of the celebrations, which is likely to be till midnight of January 2. Police did not specify the exact timing when the restrictions would be lifted. The Delhi Traffic Police will deploy around 2,500 personnel for the smooth movement of vehicles and 250 teams to regulate drunk driving, officials said on Thursday.

The points beyond which vehicles will not be allowed towards Connaught Place are the Mandi House roundabout, Bengali Market roundabout, Ranjot Singh flyover, Minto Road-DDU Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road, RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg crossing, Gole Market roundabout, GPO roundabout, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi-Road-Ferozshah Road crossing, Windsor Place roundabout and Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib lane.

Only vehicles with valid passes would be allowed in the inner, middle or outer circles of Connaught Place, the advisory added. For people who plan to visit Connaught Place in their private vehicles, police have marked 10 parking spots — including places near Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Minto Road, Panchkuian Road, Bengali Market, Windsor Place, among others. Limited parking spots will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The traffic police said vehicles might also be diverted to prevent congestion on the C Hexagon of the India Gate area. They added that necessary arrangements have been made to handle the vehicular and pedestrian traffic in India Gate, which might become stricter depending on the footfall. Vehicles would then not be allowed to the C- Hexagon and could be diverted from 14 points, including the Mandi House roundabout, Windsor Place roundabout and KG Marg-Feroz Shah Road. Parking space at India Gate will be limited and commuters are advised to use public transport.

“Since we are also expecting a large gathering at the Delhi zoo, motorists are advised to avoid the Bhairon Road and Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan,” said SS Yadav, special commissioner for the Delhi Traffic Police.

The advisory added that while the roads leading to Old Delhi railway station will remain affected, commuters heading to the New Delhi railway station could access it by choosing routes like the Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street - Mandir Marg - Rani Jhansi Road - roundabout Jhandewalan – Desh Bandhu Gupta Road; roundabout GPO - Kali Bari Marg - Mandir Marg - Rani Jhansi Road - roundabout Jhandewalan - Desh Bandhu Gupta Road; or roundabout Windsor Place - Ferozeshah Road - Mandi House - “W” Point - “A” Point - DDU Marg - Bhav Bhuti Marg.

“Entry from Connaught Place-Chelmsford Road to the New Delhi railway station will be prohibited,” Yadav added.

Apart from the usual popular spots, other places identified by the police where crowds are expected to gather in large numbers include the Lajpat Nagar Central Market, markets in Greater Kailash, hotels and malls in Nehru Place, Hauz Khas Village, malls in Saket, Defence Colony, Qutub Minar, malls in Vasant Kunj, Aerocity, markets in Janakpuri, Rajouri Garden, Punjabi Bagh and Tilak Nagar.

“Commuters must try to avoid road stretches around malls and markets, as well as those leading to it,” said Yadav. Police have additionally geared up to tackle menaces such as drunk driving, speeding and motorcycle stunts.

“Special drives have been initiated across Delhi to tackle these problems. Traffic police staffers armed with breathalyzers have been deployed at various traffic junctions,” said Yadav.

Delhi Police to deploy more 10,000 cops

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has intensified security arrangements across the city with more than 10,000 personnel slated to be on the ground to rein in hooliganism and traffic violations, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Police will work in two different shifts and all station house officers have been ordered to be on the road to maintain law and order.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said: “We have prepared two different shifts — the First shift will start from 5pm to 12am. The second shift will be 12am to 6am.”

Police have also made elaborate security arrangements to prevent motorcycle stunt riding and hooliganism on New Year’s Eve. “I will not allow bikers to perform stunts or triple riding at any cost. Our teams will impound the motorcycle immediately if anyone is found guilty and strict action will be ensured,” said DCP Tirkey.

Police urged people not to drink and drive on New Year, observe traffic signals, and stay within prescribed speed limits.

“Do not indulge in racing or competition with other vehicles. Two-wheeler riders should wear helmets and not indulge in reckless, dangerous or zig-zag driving,” a senior police officer of the south district said.

(With PTI inputs)