Fire breaks out at commercial building in Delhi's Connaught Place

A massive fire broke out in a high-rise commercial building at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Thursday. The fire department received the call about the blaze at Gopaldas Bhawan at around 12.57pm. Fire at Gopaldas Bhawan in Connaught Place, New Delhi.(sourced)

Videos from the scene show a thick plume of smoke billowing from the affected floors.

Details about the cause of the fire and potential casualties are yet to be confirmed.

The building, located on Barakhamba Road in Connaught Place, is a significant landmark in the heart of Delhi.

(This is a developing story…please check back for updates)