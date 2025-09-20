Traffic curbs for Ramlila, Dussehra at Red Fort from September 22 to Oct 3 | Details

The commute near the Red Fort over the next two weeks will be highly difficult. To tackle this problem, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a comprehensive traffic advisory in anticipation of massive crowds expected for Ramlila and Dussehra festivities. The traffic restrictions will be in place from September 22 to October 3.(HT Photo)

The restrictions will be in place from September 22 to October 3. "Traffic movement will remain restricted on Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail Chowk and on Nishad Raj Marg, due to the crowd expected to come to these three Ramlilas," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Nishant Gupta.

According to officials, three major Ramlilas - Lav Kush Ramlila, Nav Shri Dharmik Ramlila and Shri Dharmik Ramlila - will be organised during this period along with rides and food stalls.

With thousands of devotees, spectators, and VIPs expected daily, authorities are gearing up for major traffic restrictions and diversions in the surrounding areas, especially during evening hours.

Key routes to avoid

Netaji Subhash Marg: The distance between Delhi Gate and Chatta Rail Chowk will be heavily restricted from 5 PM to midnight.

Nishad Raj Marg: Movement will also be curtailed due to high footfall in the area.

All commercial vehicles and DTC buses will be diverted from Delhi Gate Chowk, Daryaganj and Chatta Rail Chowk between 5 pm and midnight.

Where to expect diversions?

Chhatta Rail Chowk

T Point Subhash Marg

Delhi Gate

Shanti Van Chowk

GPO Chowk (Lothian Road)

Alternate routes

Suggested alternate routes include Delhi Gate to Rajghat to Shanti Van to Hanuman Setu to Kelaghat to Chatta Rail, and Chatta Rail to Hanuman Setu to Salimgarh Bypass to Rajghat to Delhi Gate.

Where to park?

Visitors without parking labels have been advised to use designated parking spaces at Madhav Das Park, Tikona Park, Sunehari Masjid, Parade Ground, Dangal Maidan, Omaxe Mall and Church Mission Road.

Vehicles with parking labels will have reserved areas near Lahori Gate, 15 August Park, the rampart and inside the 4A Parking Area.

Metro is your best bet

To skip traffic chaos altogether, commuters have been advised to opt for the Delhi Metro. The nearest stations to the venue are Lal Quila and Jama Masjid

Officials stated that no e-rickshaws, auto-rickshaws or cycle rickshaws will be allowed beyond Chhatta Rail Chowk and Delhi Gate on Netaji Subhash Marg.