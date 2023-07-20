7-year-old dies after throat slit by Chinese manjha in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar

A seven-year-old girl died in west Delhi after her throat got slit by a Chinese manjha (kite string), police said on Thursday. Chinese manjha or any form of glass-coated thread has been banned in Delhi since 2017. Police said that the girl was sitting on the front end of the motorcycle, being driven by her father, with her elder sister and mother also sitting behind. All three escaped unharmed, said police. (Representative Photo)

The incident took place in the Paschim Vihar area on Wednesday evening, police said, adding the girl was rushed to the Sri Balaji Action Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries while being treated.

“A PCR call was received at 7:27pm at Paschim Vihar West police station. The incident occurred in the Guru Harkishan Nagar area. The girl was sitting in front of the motorcycle, followed by her father, her 13-year-old sister and her mother,” said an official from the outer district.

A case under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 188 (disobeying an order promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and an investigation into the incident has been launched, said the official.

Chinese manjha or any form of glass-coated thread has been banned in Delhi since 2017, following a Delhi government notification on January 10, 2017. The National Green Tribunal too has imposed a similar ban on the use of nylon or synthetic thread material for kite flying.

It prohibits the production, storage, supply, importation, sale, and use of all forms of manjha, with the ban in place in order to prevent harm to humans, birds, and other animals as well as the environment. The notification permits flying kites only with a cotton thread free from any materials designed to increase its sharpness or strength.