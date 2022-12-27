Train services on Delhi Metro’s Pink Line hit as bird drops wire

Train operations on the Delhi Metro’s Pink Line that connects Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar were disrupted for more than hour on Monday after a bird dropped an external wire on the overhead power line, officials aware of the problem said. It caused an “earth short circuit”, they added.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said operations were impacted between 11:15am and 12:35pm on Monday on the segment between Maujpur and Shiv Vihar, with train services only available in the up line, while the down line had to be halted.

“DMRC’s OHE maintenance teams rushed to the site and undertook the repair work of this parted catenary wire (part of OHE) which got broken between Jauhari Enclave-Shiv Vihar section due to an external material,” said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director (Corporate Communication) at DMRC, stating regular announcements were being made to inform passengers about the delays.

“The services were restored to normal on the Maujpur-Shiv Vihar section at 12.35 PM. There was no impact on the train services between Maujpur to Majlis Park on the Pink Line during the affected period as Maujpur is a loop interchange section on the Pink Line,” Dayal added.

On Sunday, a drone carrying medicines and belonging to a pharmaceutical company had crashed on the Metro tracks between Jasola Vihar and Botanical Garden stations, resulting in train operations on this segment being halted between 2pm and 3.40pm. Train operations resumes after the drone was removed and the tracks and OHE was inspected for any damage or security risks.