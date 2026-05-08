Transporters threaten3-day Delhi entry halt

With several transporters’ bodies threatening a three-day halt of commercial vehicles entering Delhi later this month, disruption in supply chains and freight movement are likely in the Capital from May 21 to 23.

According to transport unions, essential goods vehicles will remain exempt from the blockade to avoid disruption in the supply of crucial commodities.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The protest has been called against the government’s decision to increase the Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) levied on commercial vehicles entering the city. Transporters also objected the proposed ban on BS-IV vehicles in Delhi from October 31, 2026, while such vehicles will continue operating in the rest of the country.

According to transport unions, essential goods vehicles will remain exempt from the blockade to avoid disruption in the supply of crucial commodities.

Rajender Kapoor, president of the All India Motor and Goods Transport Association, said the ECC was originally introduced in 2015 following directions from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for vehicles passing through Delhi without any destination in the city.

“However, tax was later made applicable to all commercial vehicles. We challenged this in the Supreme Court and some relief was granted to CNG and essential goods vehicles,” Kapoor added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He said transporters continued paying the levy even after construction of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), built to divert non-destined traffic away from Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said transporters continued paying the levy even after construction of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), built to divert non-destined traffic away from Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “Now, the Delhi government is increasing the tax again by almost 50%. We are stopping vehicles to protest against it,” Kapoor said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Now, the Delhi government is increasing the tax again by almost 50%. We are stopping vehicles to protest against it,” Kapoor said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Transport unions argued that the additional burden will significantly increase operational costs for truckers and small transport operators already struggling with rising fuel prices and compliance expenses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Transport unions argued that the additional burden will significantly increase operational costs for truckers and small transport operators already struggling with rising fuel prices and compliance expenses. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Delhi government has not yet officially responded to the protest call. However, officials have earlier also maintained that measures such as tighter vehicle emission norms are necessary to curb air pollution in the Capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Delhi government has not yet officially responded to the protest call. However, officials have earlier also maintained that measures such as tighter vehicle emission norms are necessary to curb air pollution in the Capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON