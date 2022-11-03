Triple murder in west Delhi: Camera with doorbell helped police crack the case

One more person was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder of a couple and their house help at their west Delhi home on Tuesday morning, the police said, adding that multiple teams are on the lookout for three other absconding suspects, including the juvenile prime suspect.

On Tuesday morning, Sameer Ahuja (38), his wife Shalu (35) and their domestic help Sapna (33) were found murdered at their four-storey residence in Hari Nagar. While Ahuja was found attacked with a griddle, Shalu and Sapna were found with their throats slit. The couple’s two-year-old daughter was asleep in a room on the first floor and she was left unharmed.

Police have already arrested two persons, identified as Sachin (19), and Sujeet (21) from different parts of Delhi while the prime suspect -- a 17-year-old boy-- and at least two others are still on the run.

According to the police, the murders were planned by the juvenile suspect, a former employee of the salon that Shalu used to run from the ground floor of their house, allegedly because the couple humiliated him and also sacked him. He roped in his friends to carry out the crime.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal on Wednesday said that a third suspect, identified as Manish Kumar, 20, a resident of Nangli Dairy, was arrested.

“On sustained interrogation of the arrested suspects Sachin and Sujeet, we got a lead on the possible hideout of Kumar and accordingly laid a trap and arrested him,” he said.

According to police, Kumar facilitated the motorcycle for the crime and kept a watch outside while the three were being murdered. “On his instance, the vehicle used in commission of crime, a black Hero Splendor Plus motorcycle, has been recovered,” Bansal said.

An investigator said while fleeing after committing the crime, the suspects took the digital video recorder of the CCTV cameras installed at the house, but missed the digital doorbell. “They knew about the CCTV cameras and where the DVR was kept but they either forgot or didn’t realise that the digital doorbell also had a camera,” the officer said, adding that the footage from that cameras helped them crack the case.

“We found the footage and were able to identify all those who had entered the house,” he said, asking not to be named.

“Prime facie, it appears that the prime suspect rang the digital ring bell and gained entry… Thereafter, he let his accomplices in. A few of them went to the first floor and attacked Sameer with a griddle and killed him. The others killed Shalu and Sapna by slitting their throats. They stole Shalu’s iPhone 13 Max Pro, a laptop, some cash and valuables before fleeing on their bikes,” a senior police officer said.

Police said the stolen iPhone, a knife used in the crime, and a bloodstained towel that one of the suspects used to hide the stolen items have been recovered, adding that raids are on to nab the prime suspect and his absconding accomplices.

