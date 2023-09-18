Truck breaks down in Delhi Cantonment, triggers traffic jam around rush hour

A truck broke down near Brar Square in Delhi Cantonment and caused traffic jams stretching several kilometres around Dhaula Kuan, Cariappa Marg, and Sardar Patel Marg on Monday morning ahead of the rush hour. The truck was removed and the situation was improving, police said.

“Traffic was impacted around Dhaula Kuan after the truck broke down in the area. This has now been removed and efforts are being made to restore normal operations,” said a traffic inspector from the Delhi Cantonment Circle.

Commuters took to social media, questioning the traffic mismanagement. “Unexplainable traffic jam at Dhaula Kuan from Parade road!! Why is it not being managed. Or being atleast informed to avoid this road!,” said Manu Sharma, a user on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Another netizen Shrikant wrote, “Extreme mismanagement at Dhaula Kuan. People are stuck from last 1 hour. Can’t see anyone even trying to mitigate or rerouting the traffic.”