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Trucker rams six vehicles in Central Delhi, kills 65-yr-old on two-wheeler

A truck in central Delhi killed a 65-year-old man and injured others after hitting six vehicles; the driver fled and remains untraced.

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 03:52 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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A trucker rammed into six vehicles in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat on Saturday afternoon, killing a 65-year-old man travelling on a two-wheeler, police said. The truck driver fled the spot immediately and is yet to be traced.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said they were informed about the incident at 2.35pm.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said, “We received the call and staff was immediately sent to Gali No. 8, Industrial Area in Anand Parbat. On inspection, it was found that a truck with Haryana registration number had hit multiple parked and moving vehicles.”

Police found the truck hit a moving two-wheeler and five other vehicles, including a car, three motorbikes and another truck. Upon inquiry, they ascertained that a severely injured man had been taken to the hospital by locals and that he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the victim, Manjeet Singh, lived with his family in West Patel Nagar. He was riding a two-wheeler when the truck rammed into him.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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