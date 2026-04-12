Trucker rams six vehicles in Central Delhi, kills 65-yr-old on two-wheeler

A trucker rammed into six vehicles in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat on Saturday afternoon, killing a 65-year-old man travelling on a two-wheeler, police said. The truck driver fled the spot immediately and is yet to be traced.

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Police said they were informed about the incident at 2.35pm.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said, “We received the call and staff was immediately sent to Gali No. 8, Industrial Area in Anand Parbat. On inspection, it was found that a truck with Haryana registration number had hit multiple parked and moving vehicles.”

Police found the truck hit a moving two-wheeler and five other vehicles, including a car, three motorbikes and another truck. Upon inquiry, they ascertained that a severely injured man had been taken to the hospital by locals and that he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the victim, Manjeet Singh, lived with his family in West Patel Nagar. He was riding a two-wheeler when the truck rammed into him.

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{{^usCountry}} “The driver of the offending vehicle was found absconding from the spot. Crime team and FSL team were summoned at the spot and the scene of crime was inspected. All the vehicles involved have been seized and taken into police possession,” the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The driver of the offending vehicle was found absconding from the spot. Crime team and FSL team were summoned at the spot and the scene of crime was inspected. All the vehicles involved have been seized and taken into police possession,” the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said they registered a case of rash driving and causing death by negligence on a complaint of the PCR caller. They said the truck was registered by a transport company in Mundka and they are making enquiries to arrest the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said they registered a case of rash driving and causing death by negligence on a complaint of the PCR caller. They said the truck was registered by a transport company in Mundka and they are making enquiries to arrest the accused. {{/usCountry}}

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